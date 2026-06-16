Should Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (VTWO) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (VTWO) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on September 22, 2010.

The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $17.15 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Blend

With more potential comes more risk, and small cap companies, with market capitalization below $2 billion, epitomizes this way of thinking.

Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.06%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.05%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector -- about 18.8% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Financials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Slbbh1142 accounts for about 1.8% of total assets, followed by Bloom Energy Corp (BE) and Coeur Mining Inc (CDE).

Performance and Risk

VTWO seeks to match the performance of the Russell 2000 Index before fees and expenses. The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe.

The ETF return is roughly 20.18% so far this year and it's up approximately 42.84% in the last one year (as of 06/16/2026). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $84.52 and $119.34.

The ETF has a beta of 1.11 and standard deviation of 20.89% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 1963 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VTWO is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 ETF has $80.91 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $107.34 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%.

Bottom-Line

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

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Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (VTWO): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.