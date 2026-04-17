Should Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VTWG) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on September 22, 2010, the Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VTWG) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $1.31 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Growth

Small cap companies have market capitalization below $2 billion. They usually have higher potential than large and mid cap companies with stocks but higher risk.

Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Also, growth stocks are a type of equity that carries more risk compared to others. They are likely to outperform value stocks in strong bull markets but over the longer-term, value stocks have delivered better returns than growth stocks in almost all markets.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.06%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.64%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Healthcare sector -- about 24.1% of the portfolio. Industrials and Information Technology round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Bloom Energy Corp (BE) accounts for about 2.07% of total assets, followed by Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) and Fabrinet (FN).

Performance and Risk

VTWG seeks to match the performance of the Russell 2000 Growth Index before fees and expenses. The Russell 2000 Growth Index measures the performance of those Russell 2000 companies with higher price/book ratios and higher predicted and historical growth rates.

The ETF has gained about 8.03% so far this year and is up roughly 46.97% in the last one year (as of 04/17/2026). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $171.59 and $258.29.

The ETF has a beta of 1.16 and standard deviation of 22.05% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 1120 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, VTWG is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Growth area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) and the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VBK) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has $13.40 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has $21.99 billion. IWO has an expense ratio of 0.24% and VBK charges 0.05%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

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Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VTWG): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.