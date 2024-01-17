Should Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/22/2010.

The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $7.47 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Blend

With more potential comes more risk, and small cap companies, with market capitalization below $2 billion, epitomizes this way of thinking.

Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.10%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.52%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 17% of the portfolio. Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) accounts for about 0.54% of total assets, followed by Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) and Rambus Inc (RMBS).

Performance and Risk

VTWO seeks to match the performance of the Russell 2000 Index before fees and expenses. The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe.

The ETF has lost about -4.90% so far this year and was up about 3.76% in the last one year (as of 01/17/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $65.62 and $82.70.

The ETF has a beta of 1.16 and standard deviation of 23.28% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 1977 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VTWO is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 ETF has $63.08 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $74.12 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%.

Bottom-Line

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

