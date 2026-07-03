Should Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VONV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VONV) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on September 22, 2010.

The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $20.47 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.

Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.06%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.59%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector -- about 19.1% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Industrials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) accounts for about 2.89% of total assets, followed by Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM).

Performance and Risk

VONV seeks to match the performance of the Russell 1000 Value Index before fees and expenses. The Russell 1000 Value Index measures the performance of large-capitalization value stocks in the United States.

The ETF has gained about 18.15% so far this year and is up about 27.56% in the last one year (as of 07/03/2026). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $84.55 and $108.23.

The ETF has a beta of 0.84 and standard deviation of 12.83% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 870 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VONV is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and the Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VTV) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $97.19 billion in assets, Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has $184.66 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.03%.

Bottom-Line

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VONV): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.