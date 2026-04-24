Should Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (VONE) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (VONE), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on September 22, 2010.

The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $7.57 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Blend

Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. They tend to be stable companies with predictable cash flows and are usually less volatile than mid and small cap companies.

Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.06%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.05%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector -- about 33.8% of the portfolio. Financials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Nvidia Corp (NVDA) accounts for about 7.01% of total assets, followed by Apple Inc (AAPL) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT).

Performance and Risk

VONE seeks to match the performance of the Russell 1000 Index before fees and expenses. The Russell 1000 Index measures the performance of large-capitalization stocks in the United States.

The ETF has gained about 4.16% so far this year and is up about 33.34% in the last one year (as of 04/24/2026). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $250.06 and $322.41.

The ETF has a beta of 1.01 and standard deviation of 14.77% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 1013 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VONE is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and the Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF Shares (VOO) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $780.21 billion in assets, Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF Shares has $889.06 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and VOO charges 0.03%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (VONE): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.