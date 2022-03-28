Should Vanguard MidCap Value ETF (VOE) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the Vanguard MidCap Value ETF (VOE) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 08/17/2006.

The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $16.92 billion, making it the largest ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Value

With market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, mid cap companies usually contain higher growth prospects than large cap companies, and are considered less risky than their small cap counterparts. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.

Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Considering long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets; however, they are more likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.07%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.87%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 18.10% of the portfolio. Real Estate and Utilities round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Carrier Global Corp. (CARR) accounts for about 1.37% of total assets, followed by Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) and Discover Financial Services (DFS).

The top 10 holdings account for about 1.37% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

VOE seeks to match the performance of the CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Value Index before fees and expenses. The CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Value Index measures the investment return of mid-capitalization value stocks.

The ETF has added about 0.51% so far this year and is up roughly 14.44% in the last one year (as of 03/28/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $134.77 and $152.60.

The ETF has a beta of 1.09 and standard deviation of 25.96% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 211 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vanguard MidCap Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VOE is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) and the iShares Russell MidCap Value ETF (IWS) track a similar index. While iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF has $8.02 billion in assets, iShares Russell MidCap Value ETF has $15.01 billion. IJJ has an expense ratio of 0.18% and IWS charges 0.23%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

