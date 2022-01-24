Should Vanguard MidCap Value ETF (VOE) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Vanguard MidCap Value ETF (VOE), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 08/17/2006.

The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $15.38 billion, making it the largest ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Value

Compared to large and small cap companies, mid cap businesses tend to have higher growth prospects and are less volatile, respectively, with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. Thus they have a nice balance of growth potential and stability.

Carrying lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, value stocks also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. While value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets when you consider long-term performance, growth stocks are more likely to outpace value stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.07%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.86%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 18.60% of the portfolio. Real Estate and Utilities round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Carrier Global Corp. (CARR) accounts for about 1.37% of total assets, followed by Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) and Discover Financial Services (DFS).

The top 10 holdings account for about 1.37% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

VOE seeks to match the performance of the CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Value Index before fees and expenses. The CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Value Index measures the investment return of mid-capitalization value stocks.

The ETF has lost about -4.20% so far this year and is up roughly 18.81% in the last one year (as of 01/24/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $118.65 and $152.60.

The ETF has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 25.68% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 211 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vanguard MidCap Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VOE is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) and the iShares Russell MidCap Value ETF (IWS) track a similar index. While iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF has $8.39 billion in assets, iShares Russell MidCap Value ETF has $14.45 billion. IJJ has an expense ratio of 0.18% and IWS charges 0.23%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

