Should Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VOE) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VOE) was launched on August 17, 2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $21.22 billion, making it the largest ETF attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Value

With market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, mid cap companies usually contain higher growth prospects than large cap companies, and are considered less risky than their small cap counterparts. Thus they have a nice balance of growth potential and stability.

Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.05%, making it the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.98%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector -- about 17.1% of the portfolio. Industrials and Energy round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Newmont Corp (NEM) accounts for about 2.19% of total assets, followed by Western Digital Corp (WDC) and Crh Plc (CRH).

The top 10 holdings account for about 5.19% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

VOE seeks to match the performance of the CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Value Index before fees and expenses. The CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Value Index measures the investment return of mid-capitalization value stocks.

The ETF return is roughly 4.99% so far this year and it's up approximately 22% in the last one year (as of 04/06/2026). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $141.87 and $194.48.

The ETF has a beta of 0.89 and standard deviation of 13.77% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 185 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VOE is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) and the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) track a similar index. While First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has $10.17 billion in assets, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $14.31 billion. SDVY has an expense ratio of 0.58% and IWS charges 0.23%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VOE): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.