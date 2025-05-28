Should Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 08/17/2006.

The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $17.59 billion, making it the largest ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Value

With market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, mid cap companies usually contain higher growth prospects than large cap companies, and are considered less risky than their small cap counterparts. Thus they have a nice balance of growth potential and stability.

While value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, they also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.07%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.31%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 18.40% of the portfolio. Industrials and Utilities round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) accounts for about 1.81% of total assets, followed by Crh Plc (CRH) and Newmont Corp (NEM).

The top 10 holdings account for about 5.75% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

VOE seeks to match the performance of the CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Value Index before fees and expenses. The CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Value Index measures the investment return of mid-capitalization value stocks.

The ETF has added about 0.84% so far this year and is up about 8.24% in the last one year (as of 05/28/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $141.87 and $176.18.

The ETF has a beta of 0.93 and standard deviation of 16.68% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 192 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VOE is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) and the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) track a similar index. While First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has $8.02 billion in assets, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $13.16 billion. SDVY has an expense ratio of 0.59% and IWS charges 0.23%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

