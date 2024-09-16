Should Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 08/17/2006.

The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $17.45 billion, making it the largest ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Value

Mid cap companies have market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. They usually have higher growth prospects than large cap companies and are less volatile than small cap companies. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.

Carrying lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, value stocks also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.07%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.10%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 19.40% of the portfolio. Industrials and Utilities round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) accounts for about 1.43% of total assets, followed by Carrier Global Corp (CARR) and Newmont Corp (NEM).

The top 10 holdings account for about 4.09% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

VOE seeks to match the performance of the CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Value Index before fees and expenses. The CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Value Index measures the investment return of mid-capitalization value stocks.

The ETF has added about 14.29% so far this year and is up about 23.55% in the last one year (as of 09/16/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $124.27 and $164.39.

The ETF has a beta of 1.04 and standard deviation of 16.78% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 196 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VOE is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) and the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) track a similar index. While iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has $7.58 billion in assets, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $13.32 billion. IJJ has an expense ratio of 0.18% and IWS charges 0.23%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

