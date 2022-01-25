Should Value Investors Pick WilliamsSonoma (WSM) At Present?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?



One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put WilliamsSonoma WSM into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.



On this front, WilliamsSonoma has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 11.5, as you can see in the chart below:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 22.9. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, its current PE level puts it below its midpoint over the past five years.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, the stock’s PE also compares favorably with its sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 25.9. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

We should also point out that WilliamsSonoma has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 10 so it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for WSM stock in the near term too.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.



Right now, WilliamsSonoma has a P/S ratio of about 1.5. This is a lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 4.8 right now. We can see in the chart below, this is above the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

If anything, this suggests some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, WilliamsSonoma currently has a Value Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes WSM a solid choice for value investors.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though WilliamsSonoma might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth Score of A and a Momentum Score of A. This gives WSM a Zacks VGM score — or its overarching fundamental grade — of A. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)



Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been robust at best. The current quarter has witnessed four estimates go up while one went down and the current year has seen five estimates go higher and one moved lower, each in the past 60 days.



This has had a noticeable impact on the consensus estimate though as the current quarter and the current year’s estimates have increased by 1.7% and 0.8%, respectively.



Despite having a bullish trend, WMS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This indicates that analysts have some apprehensions about the stock in the immediate future. Thus, we are looking for in-line performance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

WilliamsSonoma is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Boasting a solid industry rank (top 17%), the company deserves attention right now. However, a Zacks Rank #3, it is hard to get too excited about this company overall. Also, over the past year, the broader industry has clearly underperformed the market at large, as you can see below:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

So, despite a Zacks Rank #3, we believe that bullish analyst sentiment and favorable industry factors make this value stock a compelling pick.

