Should Value Investors Pick Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?



One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put Raytheon Technologies Corporation RTX stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.



On this front, Raytheon Technologies has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 21.26, as you can see in the chart below:









This level actually compares favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 27.83. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Raytheon Technologies’ current PE level puts it above its midpoint over the past five years.









Further, the stock’s PE also compares favorably with the industry’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 33.39. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.









We should also point out that Raytheon Technologies has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 20.79, so it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for Raytheon Technologies stock in the near term too.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.



Right now, Raytheon Technologies has a P/S ratio of about 1.99. This is lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 4.93 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.









As we can see, the stock is trading near its median value for the time period from a P/S metric. This does not provide us with a conclusive direction as to the relative valuation of the stock in comparison to its historical trend.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, Raytheon Technologies currently has a Zacks Value Style Score of B, putting it into the top 40% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Raytheon Technologies a solid choice for value investors, and some of its other key metrics make this pretty clear too.



For example, the PEG ratio for Raytheon Technologies is just 1.61, a level that is lower than the industry average of 3.72. The PEG ratio is a modified PE ratio that takes into account the stock’s earnings growth rate. Additionally, its P/CF ratio (another great indicator of value) comes in at 10.32, which is better than the industry average of 12.54. Clearly, RTX is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though Raytheon Technologies might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth grade of D and a Momentum score of D. This gives RTX a Zacks VGM score—or its overarching fundamental grade—of C. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)



Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been mixed at best. The current quarter has seen zero estimates go higher in the past sixty days compared to two lower, while the full year estimate has seen four upward and three downward revisions in the same time period.



As a result, the current quarter consensus estimate has fallen by 6.4% in the past two months, while the full year estimate has increased 1.1%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Price and Consensus

Raytheon Technologies Corporation price-consensus-chart | Raytheon Technologies Corporation Quote

This somewhat mixed trend is why the stock has just a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and why we are looking for in-line performance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

Raytheon Technologies is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Moreover, a strong industry rank (Top 44% out of more than 250 industries) further supports the growth potential of the stock.



However, with a Zacks Rank #3, it is hard to get too excited about this company overall. In fact, over the past two years, the industry has underperformed the broader market, as you can see below:









So, value investors might want to wait for estimates and analyst sentiment to turn around in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%



You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.



Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.