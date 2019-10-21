Should Value Investors Pick PNC Financial (PNC) Stock?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?



One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:



PE Ratio



A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.

On this front, PNC Financial has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 12.84, as you can see in the chart below:





This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 compares in at about 18.48. If we focus on the stock’s long-term PE trend, the current level puts PNC Financial’s current PE ratio slightly below its midpoint (which is 12.90) over the past five years.





Further, the stock’s PE compares favorably with the Zacks Finance sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 14.65. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.





We should also point out that PNC Financial has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 12.67, so it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for PNC Financial’s stock in the near term too.



P/S Ratio



Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.



Right now, PNC Financial has a P/S ratio of about 2.99. This is noticeably lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 3.26 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is somewhat below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.





If anything, this suggests some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.



Broad Value Outlook



In aggregate, PNC Financial currently has a Value Style Score of B, putting it into the top 40% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes PNC a solid choice for value investors.



What About the Stock Overall?



Though PNC Financial might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth grade of D and a Momentum score of A. This gives PNC a VGM score—or its overarching fundamental grade—of B. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >> )

Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been mixed at best. The current quarter has seen seven estimates go lower in the past sixty days compared to none higher, while the full year estimate has seen eight upward and three downward revisions in the same time period.



This has had a noticeable impact on the consensus estimate, as the current quarter consensus estimate has slipped 1% in the past two months, while the full year estimate has inched up 0.4%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc Price and Consensus

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc Quote

This somewhat mixed trend is why the stock has just a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and why we are looking for in-line performance from the company in the near term.



Bottom Line



PNC Financial is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. However, with a sluggish industry rank (bottom 33% out of more than 250 industries) and a Zacks Rank #3, it is hard to get too excited about this company overall. In fact, over the past one year, the sector has clearly outperformed the broader market, as you can see below:





So, value investors might want to wait for estimates, analyst sentiment and broader factors to turn favorable in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.