Should Value Investors Pick Changyou.com (CYOU) Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?



One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put Changyou.com Limited CYOU stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:



PE Ratio



A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.



On this front, Changyou.com has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 3.91, as you can see in the chart below:









This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 14.41. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Changyou.com’s current PE level puts it below its midpoint over the past five years.









Further, the stock’s PE also compares favorably with the industry’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 23.64. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.









However, we should point out that Changyou.com has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of 4.90, so we might say that the forward earnings estimates indicate that the company’s share price will likely appreciate in the near future.



P/S Ratio



Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.



Right now, Changyou.com has a P/S ratio of about 1.18. This is lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 2.50 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is well below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.









If anything, CYOU is in the lower end of its range in the time period from a P/S metric, suggesting some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.



Broad Value Outlook



In aggregate, Changyou.com currently has a Zacks Value Style Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Changyou.com a solid choice for value investors, and some of its other key metrics make this pretty clear too.



For example, the PEG ratio for Changyou.com is 0.13, a level that is lower than the industry average of 0.94. The PEG ratio is a modified PE ratio that takes into account the stock’s earnings growth rate. Additionally, its P/CF ratio (another great indicator of value) comes in at 5.54, which is far better than the industry average of 8.70. Clearly, CYOU is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles.



What About the Stock Overall?



Though Changyou.com might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth grade of A and a Momentum score of F. This gives CYOU a Zacks VGM score—or its overarching fundamental grade—of B. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)



Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been mixed at best. The current quarter has seen one estimate go higher in the past sixty days compared to none lower, while the full year estimate has seen one upward and one downward revision in the same time period.



As a result, the current quarter consensus estimate has risen by 34% in the past two months, while the full year estimate has declined 10.3%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

Changyou.com Limited Price and Consensus



Changyou.com Limited price-consensus-chart | Changyou.com Limited Quote

Despite this somewhat mixed trend, the stock has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on the back of its strong value metrics and this is why we are expecting outperformance from the company in the near-term.



Bottom Line



Changyou.com is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Its strong Zacks Rank also indicates robust growth potential in the near future. However, the company’s prospects might be constrained due to adverse broader factors, as it has a sluggish industry rank (Bottom 31% out of more than 250 industries). In fact, over the past two years, the industry has clearly underperformed the broader market, as you can see below:









So, value investors might want to wait for estimates, analyst sentiment and broader factors to turn around in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.



