Should Value Investors Pick American Public (APEI) Stock?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?



One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put American Public Education, Inc. APEI stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.



On this front, American Public has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 23.09, as you can see in the chart below:



This level actually compares favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 24.56. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, American Public’s current PE level puts it above its midpoint over the past five years.



Further, the stock’s PE also compares favorably with the industry’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 476.49. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued right now, compared to its peers.



However, we should point out that American Public has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of 25.10, so we might say that the forward earnings estimates indicate that the company’s share price will likely appreciate in the near future.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.



Right now, American Public has a P/S ratio of about 1.22. This is significantly lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 5.09 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is well below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.



If anything, APEI is in the lower end of its range in the time period from a P/S metric, suggesting some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, American Public currently has a Zacks Value Style Score of B, putting it into the top 40% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes American Public a solid choice for value investors.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though American Public might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth grade of F and a Momentum score of B. This gives APEI a Zacks VGM score—or its overarching fundamental grade—of C. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)



Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been disappointing. The current quarter as well as the full year has seen one estimate go higher in the past sixty days compared to two lower.



As a result, the current quarter consensus estimate has fallen by 5.3% in the past two months, while the full year estimate has decreased 6.6%.



This negative trend is why the stock has just a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) despite strong value metrics and why we are looking for in-line performance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

American Public is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. However, with a sluggish industry rank (among the bottom 16%) and a Zacks Rank #3, it is hard to get too excited about this company overall. In fact, over the past two years, the industry has clearly underperformed the broader market, as you can see below:



So, value investors might want to wait for estimates, analyst sentiment and broader factors to turn around in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.

