Should Value Investors Consider Kronos (KRO) Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?



One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.



On this front, Kronos has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 12.58, as you can see in the chart below:





This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 19.30. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Kronos’ current PE level puts it below its midpoint over the past five years. Moreover, the current level is fairly below the highs for this stock, suggesting it might be a good entry point.





The stock’s PE compares slightly unfavorably with the industry’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 11.45. This indicates that the stock is relatively overvalued right now, compared to its peers.





We should also point out that Kronos has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of 12.84, so we might say that the forward earnings estimates indicate that the company’s share price will likely appreciate in the near future.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.



Right now, Kronos has a P/S ratio of about 0.93. This is than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 4.11 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is well below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.





If anything, KRO is in the lower end of its range in the time period from a P/S metric, suggesting some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, Kronos currently has a Zacks Value Style Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Kronos a solid choice for value investors.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though Kronos might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth grade of A and a Momentum score of F. This gives KRO a Zacks VGM score—or its overarching fundamental grade—of B. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)



Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been encouraging. The current year as well as the next year has seen one estimate go higher in the past sixty days compared to none lower.



As a result, the current year consensus estimate has risen by 2.4% in the past two months, while the next year estimate has inched up by 0.7%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

Kronos Worldwide Inc Price and Consensus

Kronos Worldwide Inc price-consensus-chart | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote

This somewhat favorable trend is why the stock has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and why we are looking for outperformance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

Kronos is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. With a formidable industry rank (among the Top 34%) and strong Zacks Rank, Kronos looks like a strong value contender. In fact, over the past two years, the industry has clearly outperformed the broader market, as you can see below:





So, it might pay for value investors to delve deeper into the company’s prospects, as fundamentals indicate that this stock could be a compelling pick.

