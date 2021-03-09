Should Value Investors Choose Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Stock?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?



One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. NOG stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.



On this front, Northern Oil and Gas has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 8.05, as you can see in the chart below:





This level actually compares favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 27.84. If we focus on the long-term PE trend Northern Oil and Gas’ current PE level puts it below its midpoint over the past five years. Moreover, the current level is fairly below the highs for this stock, suggesting it might be a good entry point.





However, the stock’s PE also compares unfavorably with the Zacks Oils-Energy sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 82.57. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is slightly undervalued right now, compared to its peers.





We should also point out that Northern Oil and Gas has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 7.24, so it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for Northern Oil and Gas’ stock in the near term too.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.



Right now, Northern Oil and Gas has a P/S ratio of about 1.07. This is substantially lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 4.9 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is somewhat below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a Value Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Northern Oil and Gas a solid choice for value investors, and some of its other key metrics make this pretty clear too.



For example, the P/CF ratio for Northern Oil and Gas comes in at 1.67, which is better than the industry average of 3.52. Clearly, NOG is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though Northern Oil and Gas might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth Score of C and Momentum Score of A. This gives Northern Oil and Gas a Zacks VGM score — or its overarching fundamental grade — of B. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)



Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been encouraging. This has had a noticeable impact on the consensus estimate, as the current quarter consensus estimate increased 4.7% in the past two months, whereas the current year estimate improved 1.5% in the past two months. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Price and Consensus

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Quote

Even with better estimate trends, the stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which is why we are looking for in-line performance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

Northern Oil and Gas is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. However, with a Zacks Rank #3 it is hard to get too excited about this company overall. In fact, over the past two years, the sector has clearly underperformed the market at large, as you can see below:





So, value investors might want to wait for estimates, analyst sentiment and broader factors to turn around in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.

