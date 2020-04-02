Should Value Investors Choose Methode Electronics Now (MEI)?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?



One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put Methode Electronics, Inc. MEI stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:



PE Ratio



A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.



On this front, Methode Electronics has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 8.32, as you can see in the chart below:





This level actually compares favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 16.11. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Methode Electronics’ current PE level puts it below its midpoint over the past five years. Moreover, the current level is fairly below the highs for this stock, suggesting it might be a good entry point.





Moreover, the stock’s PE also compares unfavorably with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 21.82. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively overvalued right now, compared to its peers.





We should also point out that Methode Electronics has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 7.73, so it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for Methode Electronics stock in the near term too.



P/S Ratio



Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.



Right now, Methode Electronics has a P/S ratio of about 0.89. This is significantly lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 2.8 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is well below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.





If anything, MEI is in the lower end of its range in the time period from a P/S metric, suggesting some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.



Broad Value Outlook



In aggregate, Methode Electronics currently has a Zacks Value Style Score of B, putting it into the top 40% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Methode Electronics a solid choice for value investors.



What About the Stock Overall?



Though Methode Electronics might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth grade of C and a Momentum score of A. This gives MEI a Zacks VGM score—or its overarching fundamental grade—of B. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)



Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been encouraging. The current year has seen two estimates go higher in the past sixty days compared to none lower, while the full year 2021 estimate has seen one upward and no downward revision in the same time period.



As a result, the current year consensus estimate has improved by 2.7% in the past two months, while the full year 2021 estimate has inched up by 1.4%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

Methode Electronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Methode Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Methode Electronics, Inc. Quote

Owing to the positive estimate trend, the stock has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on the back of its strong value metrics and this is why we are expecting outperformance from the company in the near-term.

Bottom Line



Methode Electronics is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Furthermore, a robust industry rank (among the Top 6%) and a solid Zacks Rank instills investor confidence.

So, value investors might want to delve deeper in this stock as it appears to be a compelling pick.



