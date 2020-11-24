Should Value Investors Choose Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Stock?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?



One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put Eli Lilly and Company LLY stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.



On this front, Eli Lilly and Company has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 20.75, as you can see in the chart below:





This level actually compares favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 25.84. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Eli Lilly and Company’s current PE level puts it below its midpoint over the past five years. Moreover, the current level is fairly below the highs for this stock, suggesting it might be a good entry point.





However, the stock’s PE also compares unfavorably with the Zacks Medical sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 24.99. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is slightly undervalued right now, compared to its peers.





We should also point out that Eli Lilly and Company has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 20.05, so it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for Eli Lilly and Company’s stock in the near term too.

P/CF Ratio

An often, overlooked ratio that can still be a great indicator of value is the price/cash flow metric. This ratio doesn’t take amortization and depreciation into account, so can give a more accurate picture of the financial health in a business. This is a preferred metric to some valuation investors because cash flows are (a) generally less prone to manipulation by the company’s management and (b) are less affected by variation in accounting policies between different companies.



The ratio is generally applied to find out whether a company’s stock is overpriced or underpriced with reference to its cash flows generation potential compared with its competitors. However, it is not commonly used for cross-industry comparison, as the average price to cash flow ratio varies from industry to industry.



In this case, Eli Lilly and Company’s P/CF ratio of 19.66 is higher than the Zacks Large Cap Pharma industry average of 18.6, which indicates that the stock is somewhat overvalued in this respect.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Value Score of B, putting it into the top 40% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Eli Lilly and Company a solid choice for value investors, and some of its other key metrics make this pretty clear too.



For example, the PEG ratio for Eli Lilly and Company is just 1.32, a level that is lower than the industry average of 2.21. The PEG ratio is a modified PE ratio that takes into account the stock’s earnings growth rate. Clearly, LLY is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though Eli Lilly and Company might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of D. This gives Eli Lilly and Company a Zacks VGM score — or its overarching fundamental grade — of B. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)



Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been mixed, at the best. The current quarter has seen two upward revision in the past sixty days compared to no downward revision, while the current year estimate has seen one upward revision compared to three downward revisions in the same time period.



This has had a noticeable impact on the consensus estimate, as the current quarter consensus estimate increased 8% in the past two months, whereas the current year estimate declined 0.6% in the past two months. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

Eli Lilly and Company Price and Consensus

Eli Lilly and Company price-consensus-chart | Eli Lilly and Company Quote

Owing to bearish estimate trends, the stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which is why we are looking for in-line performance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

Eli Lilly and Company is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. However, with a Zacks Rank #3, it is hard to get too excited about this company overall. In fact, over the past two years, the sector has clearly underperformed the market at large, as you can see below:





So, value investors might want to wait for estimates, analyst sentiment and broader factors to turn around in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.

