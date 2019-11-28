Should Value Investors Buy Zumiez (ZUMZ) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Zumiez (ZUMZ). ZUMZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We should also highlight that ZUMZ has a P/B ratio of 1.91. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.07. Over the past 12 months, ZUMZ's P/B has been as high as 2.17 and as low as 1.22, with a median of 1.60.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Zumiez is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ZUMZ feels like a great value stock at the moment.

