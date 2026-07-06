Should Value Investors Buy ZTO Express Cayman (ZTO) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is ZTO Express Cayman (ZTO). ZTO is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.56, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.58. Over the past year, ZTO's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.00 and as low as 9.23, with a median of 10.72.

Finally, we should also recognize that ZTO has a P/CF ratio of 9.63. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. ZTO's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.14. Over the past year, ZTO's P/CF has been as high as 13.96 and as low as 8.08, with a median of 9.89.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in ZTO Express Cayman's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ZTO is an impressive value stock right now.

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ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.