Should Value Investors Buy Yara International ASA (YARIY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Yara International ASA (YARIY). YARIY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.71, which compares to its industry's average of 15.52. YARIY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.77 and as low as 9.27, with a median of 11.47, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that YARIY has a P/B ratio of 1.24. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.46. Over the past year, YARIY's P/B has been as high as 1.26 and as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.01.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. YARIY has a P/S ratio of 0.66. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.5.

Finally, investors should note that YARIY has a P/CF ratio of 7.01. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 16.85. YARIY's P/CF has been as high as 8.07 and as low as 4.21, with a median of 6.15, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Yara International ASA is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, YARIY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

