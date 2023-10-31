Should Value Investors Buy Yara International ASA (YARIY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Yara International ASA (YARIY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. YARIY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.35, which compares to its industry's average of 9.37. Over the past year, YARIY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.55 and as low as 4.35, with a median of 6.78.

Another notable valuation metric for YARIY is its P/B ratio of 1.13. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. YARIY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.26. Over the past year, YARIY's P/B has been as high as 1.55 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.32.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. YARIY has a P/S ratio of 0.48. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.79.

Finally, investors should note that YARIY has a P/CF ratio of 5.21. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. YARIY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.71. Over the past year, YARIY's P/CF has been as high as 6.04 and as low as 2.84, with a median of 3.73.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Yara International ASA is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, YARIY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

