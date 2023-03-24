Should Value Investors Buy Yara International ASA (YARIY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Yara International ASA (YARIY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. YARIY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.01 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 7.22. Over the last 12 months, YARIY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.40 and as low as 3.73, with a median of 4.79.

Another notable valuation metric for YARIY is its P/B ratio of 1.42. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.99. Over the past year, YARIY's P/B has been as high as 1.91 and as low as 1.16, with a median of 1.46.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. YARIY has a P/S ratio of 0.46. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.97.

Finally, investors should note that YARIY has a P/CF ratio of 2.95. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. YARIY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.88. Over the past 52 weeks, YARIY's P/CF has been as high as 9.50 and as low as 2.84, with a median of 4.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Yara International ASA's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that YARIY is an impressive value stock right now.

