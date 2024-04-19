Should Value Investors Buy Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR). XHR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.27 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.64. Over the past 52 weeks, XHR's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.93 and as low as 7.05, with a median of 8.24.

We should also highlight that XHR has a P/B ratio of 1.09. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.58. Within the past 52 weeks, XHR's P/B has been as high as 1.25 and as low as 0.85, with a median of 0.98.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. XHR has a P/S ratio of 1.4. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.72.

Finally, we should also recognize that XHR has a P/CF ratio of 9.50. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. XHR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.08. Over the past 52 weeks, XHR's P/CF has been as high as 10.52 and as low as 6.20, with a median of 7.01.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Xenia Hotels & Resorts's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that XHR is an impressive value stock right now.

