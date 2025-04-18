Should Value Investors Buy Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. WYNN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.94. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.80. Over the last 12 months, WYNN's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.46 and as low as 12.57, with a median of 16.54.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. WYNN has a P/S ratio of 1.11. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.15.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Wynn Resorts's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, WYNN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.