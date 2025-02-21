Should Value Investors Buy World Acceptance (WRLD) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

World Acceptance (WRLD) is a stock many investors are watching right now. WRLD is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.04. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.21. Over the past 52 weeks, WRLD's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.19 and as low as 7.32, with a median of 9.14.

Finally, investors should note that WRLD has a P/CF ratio of 7.56. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 8.35. Over the past 52 weeks, WRLD's P/CF has been as high as 9.59 and as low as 5.43, with a median of 6.65.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in World Acceptance's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, WRLD looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

