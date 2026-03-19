Should Value Investors Buy Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Wolverine World Wide (WWW). WWW is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 19.9 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.05. Over the past year, WWW's Forward P/E has been as high as 25.28 and as low as 7.61, with a median of 15.45.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. WWW has a P/S ratio of 0.72. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.74.

Finally, investors should note that WWW has a P/CF ratio of 21.89. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. WWW's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 21.89. Over the past 52 weeks, WWW's P/CF has been as high as 26.05 and as low as -48.87, with a median of 14.16.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Wolverine World Wide's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that WWW is an impressive value stock right now.

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Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.