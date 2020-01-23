Should Value Investors Buy Wesco International (WCC) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Wesco International (WCC). WCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.13, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.46. Over the last 12 months, WCC's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.41 and as low as 7.63, with a median of 9.42.

WCC is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WCC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.64. WCC's PEG has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.76, with a median of 0.94, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is WCC's P/B ratio of 1.05. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. WCC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.31. Over the past year, WCC's P/B has been as high as 1.19 and as low as 0.84, with a median of 1.03.

Finally, our model also underscores that WCC has a P/CF ratio of 7.93. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. WCC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.44. Over the past 52 weeks, WCC's P/CF has been as high as 8.96 and as low as 6.28, with a median of 7.78.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Wesco International is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, WCC feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.