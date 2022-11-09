Should Value Investors Buy Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Warrior Met Coal (HCC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that HCC has a P/B ratio of 1.47. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.04. Over the past 12 months, HCC's P/B has been as high as 2.52 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.58.

Finally, investors should note that HCC has a P/CF ratio of 2.45. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 5.20. Over the past year, HCC's P/CF has been as high as 10.68 and as low as 1.81, with a median of 3.94.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Warrior Met Coal's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HCC is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.