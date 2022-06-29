Should Value Investors Buy Wabash National (WNC) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Wabash National (WNC). WNC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.56, which compares to its industry's average of 19.05. Over the last 12 months, WNC's Forward P/E has been as high as 33.38 and as low as 5.85, with a median of 11.48.

We should also highlight that WNC has a P/B ratio of 2.06. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.33. Over the past year, WNC's P/B has been as high as 3.29 and as low as 1.69, with a median of 2.10.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. WNC has a P/S ratio of 0.36. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.69.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that WNC has a P/CF ratio of 12.13. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 19.01. Within the past 12 months, WNC's P/CF has been as high as 21.37 and as low as 4.05, with a median of 10.85.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Wabash National's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, WNC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

