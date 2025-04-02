Should Value Investors Buy Volvo (VLVLY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Volvo (VLVLY). VLVLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.67, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.62. Over the past 52 weeks, VLVLY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.87 and as low as 9.31, with a median of 10.42.

Investors should also note that VLVLY holds a PEG ratio of 0.60. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. VLVLY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.94. VLVLY's PEG has been as high as 0.78 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.62, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Volvo's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, VLVLY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

