Should Value Investors Buy Volvo (VLVLY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Volvo (VLVLY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. VLVLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.80, which compares to its industry's average of 12.22. Over the past 52 weeks, VLVLY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.47 and as low as 8.95, with a median of 10.83.

Investors will also notice that VLVLY has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. VLVLY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.74. Within the past year, VLVLY's PEG has been as high as 0.81 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.65.

Finally, our model also underscores that VLVLY has a P/CF ratio of 6.97. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 21.29. Within the past 12 months, VLVLY's P/CF has been as high as 9.10 and as low as 6.31, with a median of 7.45.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Volvo's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, VLVLY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

AB Volvo (VLVLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

