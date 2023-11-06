Should Value Investors Buy Volvo (VLVLY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Volvo (VLVLY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. VLVLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.50 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.28. Over the past 52 weeks, VLVLY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.33 and as low as 9.42, with a median of 10.75.

VLVLY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VLVLY's industry has an average PEG of 0.88 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, VLVLY's PEG has been as high as 0.78 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.65.

Wabash National (WNC) may be another strong Automotive - Original Equipment stock to add to your shortlist. WNC is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Wabash National also has a P/B ratio of 1.89 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.41. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 3.61, as low as 1.82, with a median of 2.79.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Volvo and Wabash National's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that VLVLY and WNC is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.