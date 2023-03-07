Should Value Investors Buy Volvo (VLVLY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Volvo (VLVLY). VLVLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.22 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.44. Over the last 12 months, VLVLY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.33 and as low as 7.86, with a median of 9.78.

Investors will also notice that VLVLY has a PEG ratio of 0.77. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. VLVLY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.39. Within the past year, VLVLY's PEG has been as high as 1.07 and as low as 0.51, with a median of 0.66.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Volvo is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, VLVLY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

AB Volvo (VLVLY)

