Should Value Investors Buy Vodafone Group (VOD) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Vodafone Group (VOD) is a stock many investors are watching right now. VOD is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.98, which compares to its industry's average of 12.74. Over the past year, VOD's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.33 and as low as 8.12, with a median of 9.80.

Investors should also note that VOD holds a PEG ratio of 0.50. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VOD's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.51. VOD's PEG has been as high as 6.19 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.54, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Vodafone Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, VOD feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.