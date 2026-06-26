Should Value Investors Buy Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST). VIST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.57, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.08. Over the past year, VIST's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.23 and as low as 5.14, with a median of 7.04.

Another notable valuation metric for VIST is its P/B ratio of 1.51. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. VIST's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.68. Over the past year, VIST's P/B has been as high as 3.66 and as low as 1.51, with a median of 2.91.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that VIST has a P/CF ratio of 3.23. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.28. Over the past 52 weeks, VIST's P/CF has been as high as 6.68 and as low as 3.23, with a median of 5.31.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, VIST sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.