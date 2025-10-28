Should Value Investors Buy Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST) is a stock many investors are watching right now. VIST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.57, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.50. VIST's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.23 and as low as 5.14, with a median of 7.04, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for VIST is its P/B ratio of 1.51. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. VIST's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.82. Within the past 52 weeks, VIST's P/B has been as high as 3.66 and as low as 1.51, with a median of 2.91.

Finally, we should also recognize that VIST has a P/CF ratio of 3.23. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. VIST's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.28. Within the past 12 months, VIST's P/CF has been as high as 6.68 and as low as 3.23, with a median of 5.31.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, VIST sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

