Should Value Investors Buy Virco Manufacturing (VIRC) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Virco Manufacturing (VIRC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. VIRC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.95 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.09. Over the past 52 weeks, VIRC's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.51 and as low as 4.22, with a median of 5.17.

Another notable valuation metric for VIRC is its P/B ratio of 2.07. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.21. Over the past year, VIRC's P/B has been as high as 2.22 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.05.

Finally, investors should note that VIRC has a P/CF ratio of 5.83. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. VIRC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 10.37. Over the past 52 weeks, VIRC's P/CF has been as high as 51.13 and as low as 2.28, with a median of 3.10.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Virco Manufacturing's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, VIRC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

