Should Value Investors Buy Vipshop (VIPS) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Vipshop (VIPS). VIPS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.94, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.55. Over the past year, VIPS's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.92 and as low as 5.87, with a median of 7.74.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is VIPS's P/B ratio of 1.94. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.45. Over the past 12 months, VIPS's P/B has been as high as 2.37 and as low as 1.61, with a median of 1.86.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. VIPS has a P/S ratio of 0.66. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.06.

Finally, our model also underscores that VIPS has a P/CF ratio of 7.35. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 13.85. Over the past 52 weeks, VIPS's P/CF has been as high as 8.78 and as low as 6.09, with a median of 7.06.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Vipshop's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, VIPS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

