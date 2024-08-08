Should Value Investors Buy Vinci (VCISY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Vinci (VCISY). VCISY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.51 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 18.37. VCISY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.18 and as low as 10.72, with a median of 12.74, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that VCISY has a P/B ratio of 1.94. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.93. Over the past 12 months, VCISY's P/B has been as high as 2.29 and as low as 1.83, with a median of 2.10.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Vinci is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, VCISY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

