Should Value Investors Buy Vermilion Energy (VET) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Vermilion Energy (VET). VET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for VET is its P/B ratio of 0.59. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.06. Within the past 52 weeks, VET's P/B has been as high as 0.86 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.70.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. VET has a P/S ratio of 0.8. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.81.

Finally, our model also underscores that VET has a P/CF ratio of 2.59. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. VET's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 2.94. Over the past year, VET's P/CF has been as high as 3.46 and as low as -38.12, with a median of 2.04.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Vermilion Energy is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, VET sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.