Should Value Investors Buy VEON (VEON) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

VEON (VEON) is a stock many investors are watching right now. VEON is currently holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.62 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.99. VEON's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.57 and as low as 6.13, with a median of 8.78, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. VEON has a P/S ratio of 0.81. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.26.

Finally, our model also underscores that VEON has a P/CF ratio of 2.27. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.35. Over the past 52 weeks, VEON's P/CF has been as high as 3.41 and as low as -1.12, with a median of 2.40.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in VEON's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, VEON looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

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VEON Ltd. (VEON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.