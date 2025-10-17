Should Value Investors Buy VEON (VEON) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is VEON (VEON). VEON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.62, which compares to its industry's average of 18.68. Over the past 52 weeks, VEON's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.57 and as low as 6.13, with a median of 8.78.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. VEON has a P/S ratio of 0.98. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.34.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that VEON is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, VEON feels like a great value stock at the moment.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

