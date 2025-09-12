Should Value Investors Buy VEON (VEON) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is VEON (VEON). VEON is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for VEON is its P/B ratio of 2.54. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. VEON's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.63. Over the past 12 months, VEON's P/B has been as high as 3.10 and as low as 1.71, with a median of 2.42.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. VEON has a P/S ratio of 0.96. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.35.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in VEON's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, VEON looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

