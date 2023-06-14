Should Value Investors Buy Valeo (VLEEY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Valeo (VLEEY). VLEEY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.54 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.28. Over the past 52 weeks, VLEEY's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.31 and as low as 8.79, with a median of 10.47.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is VLEEY's P/B ratio of 1.14. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.04. Over the past year, VLEEY's P/B has been as high as 1.15 and as low as 0.75, with a median of 0.97.

Another great Automotive - Original Equipment stock you could consider is Volvo (VLVLY), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Volvo is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 9.82 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.62. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 20.28 and average PEG ratio of 0.96.

VLVLY's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 12.33 and as low as 7.86, with a median of 10.66, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.02 and as low as 0.51, with a median of 0.65, all within the past year.

Volvo sports a P/B ratio of 2.45 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.04. In the past 52 weeks, VLVLY's P/B has been as high as 2.58, as low as 1.78, with a median of 2.31.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Valeo and Volvo's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that VLEEY and VLVLY is an impressive value stock right now.

