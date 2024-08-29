Should Value Investors Buy Vaalco Energy (EGY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. EGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is EGY's P/B ratio of 1.35. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.77. Within the past 52 weeks, EGY's P/B has been as high as 1.65 and as low as 0.90, with a median of 1.11.

Finally, our model also underscores that EGY has a P/CF ratio of 3.36. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. EGY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.86. EGY's P/CF has been as high as 4.31 and as low as 2.45, with a median of 3.29, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Vaalco Energy is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, EGY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

