Should Value Investors Buy USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

USANA Health Sciences (USNA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. USNA is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that USNA has a P/B ratio of 1.04. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.51. Over the past year, USNA's P/B has been as high as 1.49 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 1.12.

Finally, our model also underscores that USNA has a P/CF ratio of 8.43. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. USNA's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 12.11. Within the past 12 months, USNA's P/CF has been as high as 10.82 and as low as 7.18, with a median of 9.15.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in USANA Health Sciences's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, USNA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

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USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.