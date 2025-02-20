Should Value Investors Buy USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is USANA Health Sciences (USNA). USNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We also note that USNA holds a PEG ratio of 0.83. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. USNA's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.10. Over the past 52 weeks, USNA's PEG has been as high as 1.49 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.27.

Investors should also recognize that USNA has a P/B ratio of 1.12. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.27. USNA's P/B has been as high as 1.93 and as low as 1.09, with a median of 1.48, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that USNA has a P/CF ratio of 7.93. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 8.73. Within the past 12 months, USNA's P/CF has been as high as 11.91 and as low as 7.68, with a median of 10.14.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in USANA Health Sciences's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, USNA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.