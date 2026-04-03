Should Value Investors Buy Universal Logistics (ULH) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Universal Logistics (ULH). ULH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.28, which compares to its industry's average of 19.69. Over the last 12 months, ULH's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.16 and as low as 6.01, with a median of 9.87.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ULH has a P/S ratio of 0.36. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.9.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Universal Logistics is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ULH sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.